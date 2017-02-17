Unable to meet Governor, 73-year-old woman hurls ink at cop in Mumbai, held

Constable Ankush Mane

A septuagenarian was arrested recently by Malabar Hill cops for throwing ink at a constable stationed at Raj Bhavan. According to police sources, the 73-year-old was produced in court and has been remanded in judicial custody till February 22 for causing ruckus at the gates of the highly sensitive office of the Governor.

A Malabar Hill police official said, “Shilpa Gulabrao Pingle had been running from pillar to post for some time now, seeking to remove the tenants from her Wardha residence.” Apparently, Shilpa, who stays with her nephew’s family in Wardha, had rented out her home to a family, which has been living there since the last 30 years. After her repeated please asking them to vacate the house fell on deaf ears, she approached local cops and also filed a civil suit. But the decision came against her, so, she approached the Superintendent of Police and the Collector too, but to no avail.

Shilpa Gulabrao Pingle

“In January, Shilpa came to Mumbai to meet the Governor. She was taken to the secretary, who listened to her grievances and urged her to meet the District Collector. But, she was not convinced, so, on Monday she made a new attempt to meet the Governor. This time, Shilpa came in a burqa. When the security personnel told her that the Governor was out of station, she brought out an ink bottle from her bag and hurled the ink on constable Ankush Mane. Reacting fast, the constable covered his eyes or he could have sustained severe damage. Shilpa has been booked for attacking a government official,” the official said.