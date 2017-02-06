Unable to repay loan, man kills wife, daughters and self in Pune



Debt and fear of action from several lenders led a 42-year-old worker at a Pune sugarcane factory to murder his wife, two teenage daughters and then commit suicide.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning when the lenders came to his house. When they failed to get a response despite repeatedly rining the bell, a neighbour approached the police. at around 10am on Sunday the cops broke down the door and discovered the dead bodies.



Factory worker has been identified as Deepak Sakari Hande (42), who hails from Sangamner and was residing at Telco colony, Katraj in Pune. While his wife has been identified as Swati (35) and two daughters identified as Tejas (16) and Vaishnavi (12). A case has been registered with Bhartiyavidyapeeth police station in the Pune city police jurisdiction.



Senior Inspector Vijaysinh Gaikwad said, "Deepak was working in Sant Tukaram sugarcane factory. It seems that the tragedy took place at around 5am on Sunday morning. When the neighbours realised that the Handes were not responding to bells, they contacted us. We sent a team and forcefully opened the door. We found Deepak hanging."

Gaikwad revealed that theyh had also recovered a suicide note,. "We have recovered a suicide note in which he has identified the money lenders from whom he had borrowed money."



The suicide note says that Deepak was taking his family along with him as he didn't wanted them to suffer.

The police are investigating the case.