Mumbai: Uncle, aunt detained for murder of toddler who was found dead in bag



Vivaan Kandu

The uncle and aunt of the over one-and-a-half-year-old boy, whose body was found in a plastic bag in Malad on Tuesday, have been detained as prime suspects.

The police said the plastic bag in which Vivaan Kandu's body was found wrapped, belongs to the company where his uncle Dharmendra Kandu (his father's cousin), alias Vikky, worked. The body was found near Vikky's house. The police also found the same plastic bags in his house. Vivaan had been missing since Monday evening. The Malad police had registered a kidnapping case.

Behind his uncle's house

"Besides the police, hundreds of locals were looking for Vivaan, but they could not find him. Late at night, the police arrived with the dog squad and one of the dogs led them to a plastic bag left tied outside Vikky's house. The body was found in it," said a local woman.

She alleged that Vivaan's mother Soni, and his aunt Indu (Vikky's wife), had quarrelled in the past month, and Vikky also had some property dispute with his father Sandeep, both in Mumbai as well as their native Mau district in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said Vivaan used to play at his uncle's house. On Tuesday, his cousin came and took him with her to her house. "When Vivaan was not to be found, his mother and other family members asked Indu where he was. She said she had dropped him off near his house. We have detained Indu and Vikky, and are also inquiring with their son and daughter," said a police official.

Police speak

"The post-mortem report revealed the cause of death was strangulation. We have registered a case of murder and are investigating further," said DCP Zone XI, Vikram Deshmane.