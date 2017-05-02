Under cover of firing, Pakistani forces behead 2 soldiers



Two forward posts in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch came under heavy rocket and mortar firing last morning. Pic for Representation

Under the cover of heavy mortar fire, a Pakistani special forces team sneaked 250 m across the Line of Control (LoC) into the Poonch sector and beheaded two Indian security personnel yesterday, officials said.

The Indian Army issued a statement saying the bodies of an Army soldier and a BSF head constable were mutilated, but a senior Army officer said they were beheaded.

The soldiers killed were Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh of 22 Sikh Infantry and Head Constable Prem Sagar of 200th Battalion of BSF. A BSF constable Rajinder Singh was injured.

The Army vowed an "appropriate" response to the "despicable act", which significantly took place a day after Pakistani Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited some areas along the LoC and promised support to Kashmiris.

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said the mutilation of the bodies was "reprehensible" and an "extreme form of barbarism". He said the armed forces will react appropriately to the "inhuman act".

The attack was carried out by the Border Action Team (BAT), which comprises special forces, officials said. The BAT had set up an ambush to target the patrol party of Indian soldiers, while the Pakistan Army engaged two Indian forward defence locations with rockets and mortar bombs, they said.

The Pakistani Army said it did not commit any ceasefire violation or a BAT action in the Krishna Ghati sector.

07 No. of ceasefire violations by Pak along LoC in April

228 No. of violations along LoC in 2016