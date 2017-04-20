Under trial bites constable but fails to escape police custody in Vasai

A woman under trial prisoner made a failed attempt to escape from police custody while she was being escorted from Vasai court, after allegedly biting a lady constable.

According to police, the incident took place yesterday when the 25-year-old prisoner tried to give police a slip when was on her way out from the court after a hearing. When woman constables on duty tried to stop her, she allegedly bit one of the cops, Archana Shinde of Virar Police station on the fingers, leaving her injured, police said in a release.

Shinde was given medical aid immediately. The injured police constable filed a complaint with e Vasai police station following which an offence under sections 353,324 and 332 of the IPC has been registered. Palghar district police PRO PSI S D More told PTI correspondent that the undertrial was arrested by Virar Police in connection an offence under section 392 of the IPC.