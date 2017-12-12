Undertrial prisoner dies in Muzaffarnagar

A 60-year-old undertrial prisoner, lodged in the district jail here, died due to some illness, a prison official said today

A 60-year-old undertrial prisoner, lodged in the district jail here, died due to some illness, a prison official said today. The deceased, identified as Roop Chand, was yesterday admitted to the Meerut Medical College where he was declared dead, the jail Superintendent said.



Representational Pic

Roop Chand was arrested on the charges of selling liquor illegaly, at Purkazi town in August last year.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go