Unemployed man stabs woman he 'loved' for refusing to marry him

In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old woman from Mumbai was stabbed multiple times by a 36-year-old unemployed man whom she refused to marry. The two met on a Matrimonial site but the woman decided not to marry the man per reports by Times of India.



Representational Image

The incident took place in south Bengaluru, when the woman went to visit the man at his home. After being stabbed multiple times the woman was rushed to Victoria Hospital and is said to be in critical condition as per the police.

As per the police the victim’s husband died two years ago and she worked as a school teacher. She lived with her two daughters aged 7 and 4. The victim was keen on getting married again and uploaded her profile on a matrimonial site. The accused called her on the phone and expressed interest in marrying her. The two continued chatting on the phone for a few days before the lady decided to visit the accused at his home in Bengaluru.

The victim told the police, "I came to Bengaluru on October 19 and went to Lohit's house. I learnt that he's living with his mother and was not earning. I was told by neighbours that his character is not good and his first wife left him due to that and also for not earning to feed his family. So, I decided not to marry him and booked a ticket for November 4 to return to Mumbai."

On Friday, when the victim began packing her bags to leave, the accused objected and quickly flew into a fit of rage. He then threatened to kill her if she did not marry him. The accused then whipped out a knife and stabbed the victim in the stomach when she tried to resist she injured her hand and he then stabbed her in her right ear, left part of the chin and shoulder. As per the police, the accused continued to assault her with the knife until his mother came to the woman’s rescue. The Vishveshwaraapuram police have registered a case of attempt-to-murder against the man.

