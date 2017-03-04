Unidentified persons booked for HSC examination paper leak





An offence has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the leak of Marathi question paper during the ongoing HSC exam, an official said. The offence was registered last night, police said. The question paper of Marathi language was circulated on a social media platform just ahead of the exam which was scheduled to be held on March 2 between 11 AM to 2 PM, the official said.



The matter came to light after some mediapersons received three pages of the question paper on their messaging application just before the commencement of the exam, the police said. Following this HSC Konkan Division Board, chairman, Dattatray Jagtap approached the Vashi Police with a complaint. Initially the Board had denied any such leak. However, after Jagtap compared the three pages of question papers being circulated on a messaging application to original exam paper he found similarity, the official said.

"Jagtap's detailed statement has been recorded. We are tracing the source of the message," said police inspector Chetan Kakade, who is investigating the matter. "An offence has been registered under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other specified Exams Act -1982 and the IT Act," Navi Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale said.