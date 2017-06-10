Unified helpline number for Maharashtra?

CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis yesterday chaired a meeting regarding the project to bring police, fire brigade and emergency ambulance services under the unified helpline number '112'. The number is yet to be operationalised.

Clubbing of helpline numbers of all emergency services will bring a lot of relief to people, the CM said during the meeting, according to official sources.

To provide the unified 112 service, two central call centres have been proposed in Pune and Nagpur.

A system should be created where the caller's location can be automatically identified and help can be provided at the earliest, Fadnavis said during the meeting.