Union Minister Ananth Kumar condoles Vinod Khanna's demise



Vinod Khanna



New Delhi: Union Minister Ananth Kumar on Thursday condoled the passing away of veteran Bollywood actor and BJP MP Vinod Khanna, saying his death is a great loss to the party and people of his constituency Gurdaspur. "I am deeply saddened by the passing away of a great film personality and Member of Parliament Vinod Khanna. It has come to me as a shock and I pray -- May his soul rest in peace," Kumar said in a condolence message.



Khanna was a stalwart of Indian cinema and it will be very difficult to fill the void caused by his untimely death, he said. His movies were critically acclaimed and widely liked by his huge fan following. People will always remember his performances in movies such as Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Dayavan, Inkaar, Qurbani, among others.



Khanna had been associated with BJP for the past twenty years and was Union Minister during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government.