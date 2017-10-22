Union minister Anantkumar Hegde has conveyed to the Karnataka government not to invite him to the "shameful" event of Tipu Sultan Jayanti to be celebrated on November 10. "[I have] conveyed [to] Karnataka government not to invite me to shameful event of glorifying a person known as brutal killer, wretched fanatic and mass rapist," Hegde said on Twitter. The BJP leader had also written a letter to the chief secretary and the Uttara Kannada deputy commissioner, asking them to direct the state government not to include his name in the programme invitations to mark the birth anniversary of the 18th century ruler of the princely state of Mysore.



Anantkumar Hegde has also termed Tipu Sultan a 'wretched fanatic'

Reacting to Hegde's letter, CM Siddaramaiah, "Being a part of the government, he shouldn't have written it. It was only as part of the protocol that he [Hegde] was invited. The invitation is extended to all central and state leaders as part of the protocol. It is up to them whether to attend or not." Siddaramaiah also flayed the BJP for politicising the issue. "There were four wars against the British and Tipu fought them all," he said, while claiming that Tipu was a "freedom fighter" who helped liberate India from the yoke of colonialism.



Tipu Sultan

State home minister Ramalinga Reddy said, "Any MLA or MP will be invited to an event happening in his or her constituency. It is a protocol, and has been done earlier and will be continued in future too." In 2016, Hegde had flayed the state government for celebrating Tipu Jayanti despite opposition from some sections of the society living in coastal belts of the state and Kodagu areas, claiming that the ruler was "against Kannada language and anti-Hindu". Subsequently, Hegde was arrested for threatening to disrupt celebrations in Uttara Kannada district. The Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has been in thick of controversies for his anti-Islam comments and assaulting a doctor in his district a few months ago. Known as the Tiger of Mysore, Tipu Sultan ruled the Mysore kingdom from 1782-1799 succeeding his father Hyder Ali.