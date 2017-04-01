Unitech MD arrested for allegedly duping investors



New Delhi: Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has arrested the Managing Director of Unitech and another person for allegedly not developing a project despite receiving funds from investors, police said. "The accused, Ajay Chandra and Sanjya Chandra of Unitech, have been arrested for not developing a project, Anthea Floors, at Gurugram," a police officer said.



"Ninety-one people have invested Rs 35 crore in the project. The probe into the case is being monitored by a trial court," the officer said. It is learnt that the investors had also approached the Delhi High Court in this regard.