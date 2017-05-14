United Airlines' friendly banter with Twitter user gets them trolled

American carrier United Airlines is in the eye of the storm not. No, they didn't drag another passenger off a flight or kill another rabbit, but instead tried to indulge in friendly banter with Carter Wilkerson on Twitter. Who is Carter Wilkinson you ask? Well, he is the 16-year-old teenager, who has been officially declared the author of the most retweeted tweet on May 8, to get free chicken nuggets for a year from fast food giant Wendy's.

Although Wilkerson failed to achieve the target of 18 million retweets set by Wendy's to get free chicken nuggets from them for a year, his post was retweeted enough times for them to keep their word.

If you get the 18 million RTs, we'll give you a free flight to take you to any @Wendys in the world in a city we serve. Good luck! https://t.co/igxnPg1JUF — United (@united) 8 April 2017

Hey @carterjwm, congrats on your world record! It’s time to decide where in the world you’d like to visit a @Wendys! DM to get the âÂÂÂÂ rolling https://t.co/3prDeaQdbL — United (@united) 10 May 2017

This did not deter Twitter users from mercilessly roasting them with a barrage of negative tweets, keeping the recent spate of controversies in mind. A selection of these posts can be read below...

@united @carterjwm @Wendys Yo @United how many retweets to not get assaulted by you on my next flight? — Siqi Chen (@blader) 11 May 2017

@united @carterjwm @Wendys This is so sick!!!! Now you can beat the shit out of him and use his blood as nugget dip ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ — LORD SLiME (@FRONZ1LLA) 11 May 2017

@united @carterjwm @Wendys Yeah I don't think he'd be interested in voluntarily signing up for physical abuse. — Santosh Rao (@hsotnas) 10 May 2017



Screengrab of a video showing David Dao getting forcibly deplaned

United Airlines courted controversy when on April 9, Vietnamese-American doctor David Dao, 69, a resident of Kentucky, was forcibly removed from the flight at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago after refusing to give up his seat to the airline's staff. He suffered a concussion and a broken nose, and lost two teeth in the scuffle. United Airlines offered a series of intensifying apologies since then and both parties reached a settlement during the month's end.

In a similar incident a week later, a betrothed couple, Michael Hohl and Amber Maxwell, (pictured above), headed for their wedding were booted from a United Airlines flight after they relocated to empty seats three rows up without permission.

Again in April, a giant rabbit named Simon, died in the care of United Airlines, after the animal was accidentally shut in a freezer by a bungling staffer for 16 hours.