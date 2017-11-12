United Airlines suspends operations to smog-hit Delhi

US-based passenger carrier United Airlines on Saturday said it has temporarily suspended its Newark-New Delhi flights due to poor air quality concerns in New Delhi. The airline suspended the Newark-New Delhi operations from Friday and has offered "waiver policies" to passengers travelling "to, from or through" Delhi.

"We are monitoring advisories as the region remains under a public health emergency, and are coordinating with respective government agencies," a United Airlines Spokesperson said here.

United has operated on the Newark-New Delhi route since 2005 and currently offers daily nonstop service on its Boeing 777-200ER aircraft.