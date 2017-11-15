United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions admits there's not enough evidence to probe Hillary
United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions has revealed that there is "lack of basis" available to appoint a special investigation of Hillary Clinton. This came days after Sessions was considering to appoint a special counsel to examine charges levelled against Clinton Foundation, reported the Independent. But while appearing before the House Judiciary Committee, Sessions said that he did not believe there was a sufficient basis for carrying out the same.
Republican congressman Jim Jordan from Ohio pressed Session to know 'what it would take to get a special counsel'. 'It would take a factual basis that meets the standards of the appointment of a special counsel', Sessions said. Jordan, in response, further asserted that it doesn't warrant probe that Clinton's campaign had paid the company that produced Steele Dossier. Replying to Jordan, Sessions said: 'That's the only thing I can tell you, Mr Jordan. You can have your idea, but sometimes we have to study what the facts are and to evaluate whether it meets the standard that requires a special counsel.'
