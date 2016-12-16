United States will take action against Russia: Barack Obama



Barack Obama



Washington: US President Barack Obama has warned that his government "will take action" against Russia for cyber attacks during the November 8 elections for allegedly interfering with the results.

"I think there is no doubt that when any foreign government tries to impact the integrity of our elections...we need to take action, Obama said during an interview, Efe news reported on Friday.

"And we will - at a time and place of our own choosing. Some of it may be explicit and publicised; some of it may not be," he added.