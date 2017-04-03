University students organise steamy sex session with cops, nabbed

A group of University students were caught trying to organise a threesome with an undercover detective for a steamy sex session in Miami. They were arrested on suspicion of prostitution.

Maury Noun, 21, is suspected of pimping out Samara Charlotin and Acacia Friedman to the undercover detective. The rate was set up as 8,000 punds at the meeting was set up at a four star hotel in Miami, US. The girls also demanded the detective pay extra if he wanted to have unprotected sex with the girls, it was reported in the Daily Star.

When the girls Charlotin, 19, and 23-year-old Friedman arrived at the Colonnade Hotel, officers detained them both whereas Noun was arrested at another location and charged with supporting prostitution, aiding or abetting prostitution and directing another to prostitution.

Charlotin was also charged with drug possession after they found her with marijuana and Oxycodone pills. According to the same report, both Friedman and Noun study at the prestigious University of Miami, and Charlotin goes to nearby Florida International University.

During a court appearance, Judge Mindy Glazer blasted Charlotin's choice of work and said that she is a smart girl and that she needs to find a new line of employment and told her to focus on studies.

The trial is still on.