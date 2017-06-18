Unprecedented security for PM's UP visit on Yoga Day



PM Narendra Modi

Massive security arrangements have been put in place in Lucknow for PM Modi's two-day visit from June 20 to participate in the third International Yoga Day celebrations, wh­ere he will lead a crowd of nearly 55,000 in doing yoga.

A total of 26 SPs, 51 ASPs, 137 commanding officers, 224 inspectors, 992 sub-inspectors, 163 women sub-inspectors, 295 head constables, 3,700 constables, 480 women constables, 12 traffic inspectors, 157 sub-inspectors of the traffic department, 497 traffic constable and 25 companies of PAC will be deployed. Around 400 CCTVs will be installed at the event venue.