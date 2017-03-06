UP: Supreme Court refuses to stay arrest of Gayatri Prajapati



Gayatri Prajapati

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the arrest of Gayatri Prajapati -- a Minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government -- for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman.

"It's very unfortunate that its order for registration of FIR against Gayatri Prajapati is being given a political colour," said a bench of Justice A.K. Sikri and Justice R.K. Agrawal while refusing to allow his plea to recall the order on lodging of FIR in the sexual assault case.

The bench said Prajapati can approach the concerned court for seeking bail if he gets arrested. "Whatever remedies the parties have they will have right to avail," said the bench.

The court made it clear that it was not monitoring the case against him and its order was confined to registration of FIR.

On February 17, the apex court had asked Uttar Pradesh Police to register an FIR against Prajapati.

A woman has alleged that Prajapati had raped her when she met him three years ago. She alleged that she was raped when she fell unconscious after taking tea laced with a sedative. Prajapati took some photos of the victim and then threatened to make them public and continued to rape her for two years.

A non-bailable warrant (NBW) has been issued against Prajapati, Uttar Pradesh's Transport Minister, who is absconding.