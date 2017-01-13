E-paper

UP: Two nabbed with Rs 1 crore in Rs 2000 notes

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested two people with Rs. 1 crore during a checking exercise in Moradabad's Kundarki area on Thursday.

According to a report in ANI, the currency was in Rs 2000 notes. The recovery was made from a swift car and the accused are reportedly employees with a bank.

