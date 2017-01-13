UP: Two nabbed with Rs 1 crore in Rs 2000 notes

A grab of the video
The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested two people with Rs. 1 crore during a checking exercise in Moradabad's Kundarki area on Thursday.
According to a report in ANI, the currency was in Rs 2000 notes. The recovery was made from a swift car and the accused are reportedly employees with a bank.
