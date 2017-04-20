UP ATS arrests 26-year-old from Mumbra for his links with ISIS

A 26-year-old man from Mumbra was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday night from Mumbra for his suspected links with the terror organisation ISIS. The Mumbra man is among the three suspects arrested by the UP ATS in a pan India operation carried out in Punjab, Maharashtra, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and UP.

A senior officer from Maharashtra ATS confirmed the arrest. The arrested suspect has been identified as Najeem Samsad Ahmed, a resident of Devripada in Mumbra. His residence was found shut on Thursday after news of his arrest spread. The other two suspects arrested have been identified as Muhammad Fauzan and Muhammad Tanveer.

An official who interrogated him on condition of anonymity said, “The UPâÂÂÂÂATS has registered a case under relevant sections of UAPA a month ago and Ahmed’s name cropped up in their probe. Following this, for the past 15 days, with the help of cyber experts, the police were keeping track of him,” he said.

The UP ATS had arrested three people from Mumbra, Jalandhar (Punjab) and Bijnor (UP) and detained six others for investigations. Two of the detainees are from Maharashtra.

The UP police had intelligence about the functioning of a group of people who were planning to carry out terrorist acts in the country and were recruiting youths from across the country through internet mediums.