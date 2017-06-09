UP Board 10th Result 2017: UP Class 10th Result declared; check at upresults.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the UP Board Class 10 Result 2017 today (June 9) at 12.30 pm on the official website upresults.nic.in. However it will be faster to check it on up10.jagranjosh.com.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Chairman Shail Yadav has confirmed that the UP Board Class 10 Result 2017 for High School students will be announced at 12:30 pm.

Students can check their UP Board Class 10 Result 2017 on Jagran Josh.

The UP Board Class 10 Result 2017 will be available on official website - upresults.nic.in

It will be difficult for you to check on the official site so there is another easier way to check your UP Board Class 10 Result 2017

Here are few steps to check your result

>> Click on the website - up10.jagranjosh.com

>> Submit your roll number or admit card number along with other details

>> Cross-verify all the details and click on the submit button.

>> View and download UP Board Class 10 Result 2017 for future reference.

According to the official website, The Results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. Although every effort is made to maintain the accuracy of the results, error may creep in inadvertently due to extraneous reasons beyond the control of either NIC or the concerned Institution/board/university. Students are advised to verify their marks with the official hard copy issued from the respective Institution/board/university.