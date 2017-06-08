UP Board 10th Result 2017: UP Class 10th Result on June 9; check at upresults.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) are likely to announce the UP Board Class 10 Result 2017 on June 9 on the official website upresults.nic.in. However it will be faster to check it on up10.jagranjosh.com

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Chairman Shail Yadav has confirmed that the UP Board Class 10 Result 2017 for High School students will be announced at 12:30 pm.

Students can check their UP Board Class 10 Result 2017 on Jagran Josh.

The UP Board Class 10 Result 2017 will be available on official website - upresults.nic.in

It will be difficult for you to check on the official site so there is another easier way to check your UP Board Class 10 Result 2017

Here are few steps to check your result

>> Click on the website - up10.jagranjosh.com

>> Input your roll number other important information

>> Click 'Submit’ to view UP Board Class 10 Result 2017

>> View and download UP Board Class 10 Result 2017 for future reference.

This year, there was a delay in declaring UP Board Class 10 Result 2017 as it was pushed to June due to assembly elections. Brazen copying during board exams is not something alien when it comes to the Indian education system. In the latest illustration of the same, a group of students have been caught on camera, openly cheating during board examination in Mau in Uttar Pradesh. The shocking incident of mass cheating happened during the Mathematics examination of Class 10th Standard of the state board.