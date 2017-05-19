UP Board 12th Result 2017: UP Board Result Class 12; check results at Upresults.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) is set to announce the the UP Board 12th Result 2017 at the end of May on the UP Board official site at Upresults.nic.in. You can also check the results on up12.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their UP Board 12th Result 2017 page on Jagran Josh.

The UP Board 12th Result 2017 will be available on official website - Upresults.nic.in

Here's how you should check your results

>> Click on the website - up12.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter your details such as roll number, name and other relevant details

>> Click on the button submit

>> Your UP Board 12th Result 2017 will appear on the screen, Check it throughly

>> Take the print out of the NBSE HSSLC result 2017 copy for future reference.

The UP Board is one of the biggest board which conducts annual high school and intermediate examinations. A massive 26 lakh students have taken the UP Board 12th Result 2017.