UP Board 12th Result 2017: UP Board Result Class 12 today; check at upresults.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) is ready to announce the UP Board 12th Result 2017 today (June 9) after 12.30pm on the UP Board official site at Upresults.nic.in. You can also check the results on up12.jagranjosh.com.

The UP Board 12th Result 2017 will be available on official website - Upresults.nic.in

Here's how you should check your results

>> Click on the website - up12.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter your details such as roll number, name and other relevant details

>> Click on the button submit

>> Your UP Board 12th Result 2017 will appear on the screen, Check it throughly

>> Take the print out of the UP Board 12th Result 2017 copy for future reference.

The UP Board is one of the biggest board which conducts annual high school and intermediate examinations. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), which was founded in 1921 is a apex school-level educational body that conducts 10th and 12th exams every year. In 2017, around 60k candidates have appeared for the Class X and Class XII Board Exams. A massive 26 lakh students have taken the UP Board 12th Result 2017.