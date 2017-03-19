UP CM designate Yogi Aditynath: 5 things you may not know



Yogi Adityanath

Born Ajay Singh, BJP leader Yogi Adityanath is a fiery Hindutva mascot who has developed a reputation of being controversy's favourite child over a period of time.

The diminutive shaven headed politician is known for his powerful oratory, though most of his speeches hinge on divisive lines and has been in the forefront in keeping the communal politics alive in the country.

Adityanath, who is a strong votary of construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, drove BJP's Hindutva campaign in eastern UP in the just-concluded Assembly polls.

Right from comparing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to Pakistani terrorist Hafiz Saeed to asking people to leave India if they don't practice Surya Namaskar in 2015, the Yogi has been at the centre of several controversies.

He has also rebelled against his party on several occasions.