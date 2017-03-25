UP CM Yogi Adityanath: Anti-romeo squads won't trouble couples



Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday assured that the anti-romeo squads will not trouble couples who move around together with consent.

"I have received many complaints from the mothers, daughters and sisters in the state of harassment towards them. We have assured them that we were are committed to their safety and security," said Adityanath at a rally here.

"I have given instructions the to the administration that strict action should be taken in such situations," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also said: "We have made the anti-romeo squads in Uttar Pradesh active. But the girls and boys who are walking on the roads together with consent should not be troubled."

"We have to make the streets safe for the women so that they can walk even at midnight. We have to ensure that they feel safe on the streets," he added.