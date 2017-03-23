UP CM Yogi Adityanath allocates portfolios, retains Home Ministry for self



Yogi Adityanath also retained many other departments. Pic/PTI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath yesterday allocated portfolios to his cabinet colleagues keeping over three dozen departments including the Home ministry with himself.

The chief minister also kept the Information, Housing and Urban planning, Food and Civil Supplies, Mining, Personnel, Institutional Finance, Estate and several other departments according to the list released by Governor Ram Naik.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has been given the Public Works Department (PWD), Food Processing, Entertainment Tax and Public Enterprises Department. The other Deputy CM, Dinesh Sharma was given Higher and Secondary Education, Science and Technology, Electronics and IT departments.

The key Finance portfolio went to Rajesh Agarwal, while Sidhharth Nath Singh has got Medical and Health department.

Among the cabinet ministers, Surya Pratap Shahi got Agriculture and agriculture research, Suresh Kumar Khanna - Urban Development, Parliamentary Affairs, and Swami Prasad Maurya - Labour, Urban Employment and Poverty Alleviation.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi got Women and Family Welfare, Women and Child Development and Tourism.

The lone Muslim face in the council of ministers, Mohsin Raza got Science and Technology, Electronics, IT, Muslim Waqf and Haj.

Besides, 13 ministers of state were also given portfolios. The Adityanath government has 25 cabinet ministers, nine ministers of state (independent charge) and 13 ministers of state.