UP CM Yogi Adityanath's power play: Improving electricity supply



Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath yesterday ordered 18-hour power supply in villages, 20-hour at tehsil level besides deciding to ink a pact with the Centre to ensure electricity in all UP villages by 2019.

A meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Adityanath, also decided that district headquarters will get 24-hour power supply, Power Minister Shrikant Sharma said.

Sharma said the ambitious 'Power for All' pact will be signed by Adityanath and Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal on April 14 to meet the Centre's target of making the state energy efficient by 2018. The chief minister also directed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply to villages from 6 in the evening to 6 in the morning to help students prepare for exams.

Law to build Ram temple

Ruling out possibility of an out-of-court settlement, senior VHP leader Surendra Jain said a legislation should be passed in Parliament to construct the Ram temple in Ayodhya.