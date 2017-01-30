UP elections 2017: Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav hold roadshow

Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav hold joint press conference, roadshow; Gandhi says their alliance is the 'uttar' to those playing politics of anger and division



Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, who were dressed almost identically, at the roadshow. Pic/AFP



Lucknow: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi yesterday termed his party's alliance with Samajwadi Party for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections as the "Uttar" (answer) to those playing anger and divisive politics in the country.

"The first word of Uttar Pradesh suggests 'Uttar' (answer) to our alliance. It is an answer to those playing politics of anger and division. This is an alliance between me and Akhilesh, Congress and SP. It is 'Uttar' of SP, Congress and people of UP to those forces," Rahul said at a joint press conference here with the UP chief minister. "In 1857, UP stood against Company Raj. Now we will ensure brotherhood and development of the state," Rahul said.

As soon as the press conference started, a theme song "Ye hui na baat, ab to Rahul Akhilesh saath" (This is the right thing, now Rahul-Akhilesh are together) was played. SP President and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav termed the alliance as "peoples' alliance" that will take them on path of progress.

"Together we will win over 300 plus seats and people of the state have trust in us. Now hand is with cycle and you can imagine its speed. People of UP have made up their mind whom to vote this time and they will stand in queues against those who forced them to stand in queue," he added.

Mulayam will not campaign

However, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav voiced his displeasure over the alliance. "I am completely against the alliance. I will not campaign for it," he said. "Congress ruled the country for a long time and made it laggard. We always fought against Congress."

"Samajwadi Party is capable of contesting elections alone. In the past, it fought alone and formed government with a majority. No occasion arose for effecting an alliance," he said.

298

The seats SP will contest

105

The seats Cong will contest