Up for these freaky fads? Get the perfect tan lines with tape bikini



A woman wearing a bikini made of electrical tape in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Pic/AP

Rio de Janeiro: Electrical tape on private parts. Really? Welcome to the latest fashion fad in beauty-obsessed Rio de Janeiro, where some women are sun-baking in bikinis made of black tape in search of tan lines so perfect that they practically jump off the skin.

It works like this. First, a piece of gauze is placed over a woman’s private parts. Next go strips of electrical tape to mimic a bikini. Then small pieces of wet paper towels are placed over parts of the tape. Using sticky tape ensures crisp lines that stay just so. After a few more strips, the women are ready to bake, Rio style.