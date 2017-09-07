UP govt wasted money on 'second inauguration' for Lucknow metro: Congress



Yogi Adityanath. Pic/ PTI

The Congress accused the Yogi Adityanath government of trying to take credit from the previous dispensation in the state for the Lucknow Metro and wasting money on a "second inauguration" for the project.

"To take the credit Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath yesterday performed the second inauguration of the Metro. A huge amount of public money was wasted on advertisements. It was because the second inauguration was performed in a hurry that it developed a technical snag on the second day itself," Congress spokesman Sanjay Bajpai said.

"People are being forced to bear the brunt for BJP's desire to take credit for the works performed by the previous governments," he said.

The spokesman also accused the BJP governmnet at the centre of taking credit for infrastructure projects started by the UPA government.