UP minister draws flak over 'loola langda' remark in video

Lucknow: Senior Uttar Pradesh Minister Satyadev Pachauri purportedly insulted a disabled employee, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

During an inspection of the khadi and village industries department's office in Dalibagh in Lucknow on Wednesday, he allegedly said, "You have kept a loola langda on contract. What will he do? This is the reason behind lack of hygiene here."

Do not be netas' yes men, babus told

Home Minister Rajnath Singh yesterday asked bureaucrats to stand up to the political class if "wrong orders" are given, telling them not to become yes men. "Haan mein haan naa milaiye. Do not betray your conscience," he said at an event in Delhi.

