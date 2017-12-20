UP police alerts all SPs after Hindu group's Christmas threat

The Uttar Pradesh Police yesterday directed all district police chiefs to ensure that Christmas festivities go smoothly without any untoward incident

The Uttar Pradesh Police yesterday directed all district police chiefs to ensure that Christmas festivities go smoothly without any untoward incident, two days after the Hindu Jagran Manch warned Aligarh schools against celebrating the festival. ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar also directed all district police chiefs of the state to ensure the freedom of practising one's religion is protected and appropriate action is taken in this regard.



Children in a Christmas event at a school in Siliguri. PIC/AFP

The RSS-affiliate Hindu Jagran Manch issued a circular on Sunday, threatening the schools against celebrating Christmas saying, if they did so, it would be "at their own risk".

