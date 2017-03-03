UP polls: Phase VI ends as Modi-Akhilesh trade more blows

UP polls campaign for Phase VI ends on a bitter note with Modi and Akhilesh taking turns at calling each other 'snakes' and 'karnamas'



PM Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Lucknow: Bitter poll campaign with sharp attacks and counter-attacks came to a close this evening for the 49 Uttar Pradesh assembly seats, the voting for which is to be held on March 4 with SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency being in focus.

The campaigning saw BJP state president KP Maurya likening rivals SP, Congress and BSP to different types of venomous “snakes” and “social cancer” and urging people to eliminate them by voting for the BJP.

While mustering votes, Modi sought to prove wrong the prophets of doom after demonetisation, saying the latest GDP data showed note-ban did not affect growth rate, but rather improved it. Mocking economists, he said, “Hardwork, in fact, is much more powerful than Harvard.”

The PM also caught UP CM on the wrong foot and cited government website to nail him. “Life in Uttar Pradesh is short and uncertain...Uttar Pradesh resembles Saharan Africa,” Modi said. He also ridiculed Rahul Gandhi for his latest “coconut juice” remark.