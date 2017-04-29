UP school orders students to sport Yogi Adityanath-style buzzcut

A private school in Meerut city of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday allegedly issued a diktat to its students to sport a 'Yogi-style' hair cut, raising the hackles of shocked parents



The parents alleged that Rishabh Academy School in Sadar warned students that they would not be let in till they got the buzz hair cut, akin to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's. The school denied the charge.