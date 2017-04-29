E-paper

UP school orders students to sport Yogi Adityanath-style buzzcut

A private school in Meerut city of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday allegedly issued a diktat to its students to sport a 'Yogi-style' hair cut, raising the hackles of shocked parents

Lucknow: A private school in Meerut city of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday allegedly issued a diktat to its students to sport a 'Yogi-style' hair cut, raising the hackles of shocked parents.

The parents alleged that Rishabh Academy School in Sadar warned students that they would not be let in till they got the buzz hair cut, akin to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's. The school denied the charge.

UPâÂÂbabus used to playing truant for an afternoon siesta or meeting an old friend will now risk getting caught. CMâÂÂYogi Adityanath will call up officers on their office landlines to check if they are present, said UP minister Shrikant Sharma.

