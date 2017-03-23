UP slaughter houses on chopping block



Butchers outside a shuttered illegal slaughterhouse in Allahabad. Pic/AFP

Lucknow: In line with the BJP's election manifesto, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath yesterday directed police officials to prepare an action plan for closure of slaughter houses across the state.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation soon swung into action and sealed nine meat shops in the state capital. Adityanath also asked officials to ensure a blanket ban on smuggling of cows and said zero tolerance would be exercised in this regard, official sources said.

The sources, however, did not specify the type of slaughter houses which will be shut. The BJP manifesto had said that all the illegal slaughter houses would be closed and there would be a blanket ban on all the mechanised slaughter houses.

CM seeks opinion

Adityanath has turned to his personal website to seek public opinion for curbing cow slaughter. The website, www.yogiadityanath.in, of 'Parampujya Mahant Adityanathji Maharaj, mukhyamantri (UP)', has elicited views on if stern laws should be enacted banning cow slaughter.

A whopping 80 per cent of respondents by 5 PM yesterday favoured enacting a tough law, while 19 per cent have spoken against it.