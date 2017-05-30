UP's woman minister inaugurates beer bar, courts controversy

Yogi Adityanath

A woman minister in the Yogi Adityanath government courted controversy on Monday after her pictures inaugurating a beer bar in the state capital went viral in the social media.

Minister of State for Women Welfare Swati Singh inaugurated the beer bar by the name of 'Be the Beer' in Gomtinagar on Saturday.

What has taken the political circles by surprise is that there has been no precedence of this sort and that the bar she inaugurated does not even have a valid licence so far.

Swati Singh is a new entrant to politics and came into the limelight last year after she launched a blistering campaign against BSP chief Mayawati, who in retaliation to her husband Daya Shankar Singh's objectionable remarks made similar comments about Swati and her daughter.

She won from the Sarojini Nagar assembly constituency in Lucknow and went on to become a minister. What has added fuel to the controversy is the fact that two senior IPS officers -- Gaurav Pandey (SSP, Rae Bareli) and his wife Neha Pandey, posted as Unnao SP, were also present at the beer bar opening ceremony.

An explanation has been sought from these police officers as to how they left headquarters without the permission of their immediate bosses. Both officers were marked present on duty when they were attending the bar inauguration.

Inspector General of Police - Lucknow J.N. Singh has sought an explanation from the officer couple.

While BJP spokespersons refused to comment on the matter, some even saying they were not aware of it, opposition parties have blasted the minister for her conduct.

Ajay Kumar Lallu, the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the state assembly, said the incident had further exposed the "double character of the BJP leaders".