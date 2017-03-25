Upset Thane mental hospital inmate gets violent, stabs attendant in neck

He got his hands on a pair of scissors kept in the ward in-charge’s office and allegedly got agitated when asked to put it down and leave the room



Dattaram Bhurke, the victim, had to get two stitches for the neck wound.

A 44-year-old attendant of Thane Mental Hospital was allegedly stabbed in the neck with a pair of scissors by a patient on Wednesday evening.

The assault necessitated two stitches.

The police said Dattaram Bhurke, the hospital attendant, had finished serving tea to all patients around 4.30 pm in ward 19 when he entered the office of the ward in-charge. A patient followed the male nurse into the office and picked up a pair of scissors from the in-charge’s table.

Bhurke told him to put it down and return to his room, but the patient allegedly got agitated and stabbed the attendant on the left side of the neck with it.

“I pulled out the pair of scissors from my neck and was taken to Thane Civil Hospital,” said Bhurke.

An official from Thane Mental Hospital said, “The patient, who was recently admitted after displaying signs of mental instability, got angry when he was told to leave the room. In that agitated state, he attacked the attendant.”

A case was registered at Wagle Estate police station under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC. “No arrested has been made as yet,” said Ravindra Malekar, senior inspector, Wagle Estate police station.