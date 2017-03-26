US: One killed in shooting in Cincinnati nightclub



A suspect surrenders to SWAT officers after being barricaded for many hours on a bus after a fatal shooting in the vehicle earlier today which down the busy tourism corridor near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas. Pic/AFP

Washington: At least one person was killed and 13 others were injured in a shooting early on Sunday at a nightclub in the US, police said.

Authorities were called to the Cameo Night Club on Kellogg Avenue in Cincinnati, the city's WLWT5 news reported. The police did not provide any further information.

Earlier, the gunman in a fatal shooting on the Las Vegas Strip who barricaded himself inside a public bus has surrendered peacefully after shutting down the busy tourism corridor for hours, police said.

The standoff began about 11 am yesterday with a shooting that killed one person and injured another. It happened on a double-decker bus stopped on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

Two people were taken to the hospital after the shooting, University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said. One died, and the other was in fair condition, Cohen said. That person suffered minor injuries, police said.