US airstrikes kill 23 in IS Syrian province



A member of the Syrian pro-government forces stands on rubble near Damascus. Pic/AFP

Dawn air strikes on a Syrian border town in the Islamic State-held eastern province of Deir al-Zor killed 23 people, most of them civilians, The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said yesterday. The war monitoring body said jets thought to belong to the US-led coalition hit Al-Bukamal near the border with Iraq.

The warplanes struck near a residential area and a mosque, wounding dozens more, the monitor said. A spokesman for the US-led coalition against Islamic State could not immediately be reached for comment.