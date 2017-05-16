US airstrikes kill 23 in IS Syrian province

A member of the Syrian pro-government forces stands on rubble near Damascus. Pic/AFP
Dawn air strikes on a Syrian border town in the Islamic State-held eastern province of Deir al-Zor killed 23 people, most of them civilians, The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said yesterday. The war monitoring body said jets thought to belong to the US-led coalition hit Al-Bukamal near the border with Iraq.
The warplanes struck near a residential area and a mosque, wounding dozens more, the monitor said. A spokesman for the US-led coalition against Islamic State could not immediately be reached for comment.
Russia sees no need to arm Syrian Kurds
Putin said that Russia saw no need to arm the Syrian Kurds, but that Moscow would maintain working contacts with them. "Unlike other countries, we are not announcing any arms deliveries to Kurdish formations," said Putin.
352 Civilians killed by coalition since '14
