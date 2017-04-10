US attack on Syria air base crosses 'red lines': Russia, Iran

Amman: A joint command centre made up of the forces of Russia, Iran and militias supporting Syrian President Bashar al Assad said in a statement, "What America waged in an aggression on Syria is a crossing of red lines. From now on we will respond with force to any aggressor or any breach of red lines from whoever it is and America knows our ability to respond."

US navy strike group heads to N Korea

The US Navy has said it had sent a carrier-led strike group to the Korean peninsula in a show of force against North Korea's "reckless" nuclear weapons programme. The move will raise tensions in the region.