US Congress passes bill to repeal Obamacare, finally



Donald Trump with VPâÂÂMike Pence. Pic/AP

The US House of Representatives on Thursday voted to repeal Obamacare, as Republican leaders worked to deliver President Donald Trump a win for one of his top legislative priorities.

House Republican leaders had expressed confidence that the bill would pass and several party moderates who previously objected to the measure got behind it on Wednesday. "We're optimistic that we'll pass it out of the House today," Representative Mark Meadows, chairman of the conservative Freedom Caucus, said on Thursday.

However, it now faces daunting odds in the Senate where Republicans hold a narrower majority.