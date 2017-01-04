US Customs computer blackout affects thousands

Washington: A nationwide collapse of the US customs service computer system left thousands of passengers lined up at airports awaiting clearance to officially enter the country, the authorities and the US media said.

“Customs and Border Protection has nationwide outage. Expect delays in passenger processing until the system is restored,” Fort Lauderdale’s airport, a major hub for the US and the Caribbean islands, said on Twitter.

A Customs and Border Protection department spokesman said there were disruptions at several airports and it was “taking immediate action to address the technology disruption”. After a few hours of trouble, the glitch was fixed.

But that was not enough for the thousands of tired and cranky passengers who arrived at US gates but then were lined up, in limbo, unable to clear Customs.