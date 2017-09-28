US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg renewed their commitment to Afghanistan on Wednesday, as the Taliban launched a rocket attack that wounded five civilians in Kabul.

Mattis is the first member of Trump's cabinet to visit the war-torn country since the President pledged to stay the course in America's longest war.

A volley of rockets landed on a house near Kabul international airport hours after Mattis flew in, the interior ministry said. Five people were wounded in the assault claimed by the Taliban, which said the missiles were aimed at Mattis's plane.