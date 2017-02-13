US denies visa to Pak's Senate Deputy Chairman



Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri

Islamabad: Pakistan's Senate Deputy Chairman and leader of one of the largest Islamic parties was denied a US visa, leading to the cancellation of a two-member delegation’s planned visit to New York to attend a meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union at the UN headquarters.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, the deputy chairman and the secretary general of Jamiat Ulema Islam, was scheduled to lead a two-member Senate delegation at IPU meeting being held on February 13 and 14 at the UN.

“The visa of Haideri was put on hold in what can be termed a technical refusal,” the Express Tribune reported.

Senator Lt Gen (retd) Salahuddin Tirmizi, who was to accompany Haideri, was granted a visa just two days before.

The visit of the two senators has now been cancelled on the direction of Pakistan’s Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani who had taken notice of the issue.

The move comes days after a US court refused to reinstate President Donald Trump’s ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, which did not include Pakistan.