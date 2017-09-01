US flies bombers over Korean peninsula after N Korea launch

South Korean and Japanese jets joined exercises with two US nuclear-capable bombers above and near the Korean peninsula yesterday, two days after North Korea fired a missile over Japan, sharply raising tension.

The drills, involving two supersonic US B-1B bombers, four US stealth F-35B jets as well as South Korean and Japanese fighter jets, came at the end of annual joint US-South Korea military exercises focused on computer simulations.

“North Korea’s actions are a threat to our allies, partners and homeland, and their destabilising actions will be met accordingly,” said General Terrence J Shaughnessy, Pacific Air Forces commander.

“This complex mission demonstrates our solidarity with our allies and underscores the broadening cooperation to defend against this common threat. Our forward deployed force will be the first to the fight, ready to deliver a lethal response at a moment’s notice if our nation calls.”

Four South Korean journalists get death

Pyongyang has sentenced four South Korean journalists to death for book reviews that insulted the North, state media said yesterday. The Chosun Ilbo and the Dong-A Ilbo, both of them conservative newspapers, reviewed the new Korean edition of “North Korea Confidential”, a book by two Seoul-based British journalists first published in 2015.