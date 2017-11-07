US hit by massive Internet outage

Nov 07, 2017, 11:15 IST | ANI

Comcast's Internet service, Xfinity, was recently facing outages across the United States. A user-generated outage map on DownDetector.com showed that it was down in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle and Boston.

Representation pic

Confirming the reports in a tweet on its customer care account, Comcast wrote, 'Some customers are having issues with their XFINITY Internet service. We apologize & appreciate your patience while we work to fix.' Some customers are having issues with their XFINITY Internet service. We apologize & appreciate your patience while we work to fix.

Later, Comcast revealed that this wis an issue with an 'external network,' and that they were still investigating. As of 12:40pm Pacific, Comcast tweeted that the issues should now be fixed.

