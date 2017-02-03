US issues cryptic warning of action, Iran on notice



US National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. Pic/AP



Washington: The White House has issued a cryptic warning that the US will act against Iran unless it stops testing ballistic missiles and supporting Houthi rebels in Yemen, but declined to say what retaliatory actions the US would pursue.

Michael Flynn, US President Donald Trump's national security advisor, forcefully denounced Iran's behaviour in his first public remarks since Trump took office.

He accused Iran of threatening US allies and spreading instability throughout the Middle East while faulting the Obama administration for doing too little to stop the

Islamic Republic. "…we are officially putting Iran on notice," Flynn said from the White House podium.

On notice for what, Flynn didn't say. Senior Trump administration officials said they were actively considering a "range of options" including economic measures and increased support for Iran's regional adversaries.

Later Wednesday, Trump tweeted: "Iran is rapidly taking over more and more of Iraq even after the US has squandered three trillion dollars there. Obvious long ago!"

The warning was an early manifestation of Trump's promise of a tougher American approach to Iran.