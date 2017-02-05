US judge blocks Donald Trump's travel ban

Donald Trump lashes out at the court ruling, dismisses it as 'ridiculous', vows to get it overturned



Demonstrators during a rally against President Donald Trump's immigration ban in Boston. Pic/AP



Seattle: A US judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's ban on travellers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries after Washington state and Minnesota urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country.

US District Judge James Robart in Seattle ruled that the states had standing to challenge Trump's order, which government lawyers disputed, and said they showed their case was likely to succeed. "The state has met its burden in demonstrating immediate and irreparable injury," Robart said.

White House to appeal

However, the White House said that it believed the ban to be "lawful and appropriate" and that the US Department of Justice would file an emergency appeal.

Trump's order last week sparked protests nationwide and confusion at airports.

Washington became the first state to sue over the order that temporarily bans travel for people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen and suspends the US refugee program.

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said, "Judge Robart's decision, effective immediately... puts a halt to President Trump's unconstitutional and unlawful executive order."

Trump strikes back

Meanwhile, Donald Trump lashed out at the court ruling, dismissing it as "ridiculous" and vowing to get it overturned. "The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!" Trump tweeted.

1 lakh

No. of visas revoked after travel ban