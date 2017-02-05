US judge blocks Donald Trump's travel ban

Donald Trump lashes out at the court ruling, dismisses it as 'ridiculous', vows to get it overturned
Demonstrators during a rally against President Donald Trump's immigration ban in Boston. Pic/AP
Seattle: A US judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's ban on travellers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries after Washington state and Minnesota urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country.
US District Judge James Robart in Seattle ruled that the states had standing to challenge Trump's order, which government lawyers disputed, and said they showed their case was likely to succeed. "The state has met its burden in demonstrating immediate and irreparable injury," Robart said.
White House to appeal
However, the White House said that it believed the ban to be "lawful and appropriate" and that the US Department of Justice would file an emergency appeal.
Trump's order last week sparked protests nationwide and confusion at airports.
Washington became the first state to sue over the order that temporarily bans travel for people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen and suspends the US refugee program.
State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said, "Judge Robart's decision, effective immediately... puts a halt to President Trump's unconstitutional and unlawful executive order."
Trump strikes back
Meanwhile, Donald Trump lashed out at the court ruling, dismissing it as "ridiculous" and vowing to get it overturned. "The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!" Trump tweeted.
1 lakh
No. of visas revoked after travel ban
Iranian baby allowed to US for heart surgery
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says a four-month-old Iranian infant banned from entering the US for life-saving heart surgery under President Donald Trump's order will now be allowed to travel to New York for the emergency procedure. Cuomo announced yesterday evening that Manhattan's Mount Sinai Hospital will perform the surgery at no cost.
Qatar Airways to fly barred nationals
Gulf carrier Qatar Airways will allow passengers barred by an executive order last week to board flights to US, after a federal judge blocked the move.
President Trump's achievement so far
Named in 52 lawsuits
According to the Administrative Office of the US Courts, since being sworn in on January 20, Trump has been named in 52 federal cases across 17 states.
40% people support Trump's impeachment
Four in 10 registered voters support impeaching Trump, highlighting growing suspicions surrounding his ability to lead, according to polling firm Public Policy Polling.
